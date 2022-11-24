UBS Group AG Sells 147,219 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.