UBS Group AG Sells 27,784 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Celanese by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

