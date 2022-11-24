UBS Group AG Sells 28,208 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

