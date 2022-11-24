UBS Group AG Sells 69,715 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

