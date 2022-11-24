UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,998 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 161,421 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.