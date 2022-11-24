UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $1,162,720.44 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $2,252,911.65.

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

