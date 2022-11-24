Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

