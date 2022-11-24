Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 119,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

VNDA stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

