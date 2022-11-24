Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,753. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

