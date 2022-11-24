Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,014 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop Profile

VIPS opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

