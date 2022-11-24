VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.00. VIZIO shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,179,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 599,487 shares of company stock worth $6,582,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

