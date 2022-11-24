W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

