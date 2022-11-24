W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.