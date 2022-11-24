Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

