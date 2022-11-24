Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

