Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

