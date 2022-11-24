Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

