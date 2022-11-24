Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Xylem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

