Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.97. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at $149,517,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,483 shares of company stock worth $2,121,459. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 739.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 678,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

