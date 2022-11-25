104,900 Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $12,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $11,583,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $3,924,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $737.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $592,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

