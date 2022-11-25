12,471 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,176.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

