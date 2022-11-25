2,093 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 452.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

