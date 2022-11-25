233,000 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
