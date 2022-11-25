34,700 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 41.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after buying an additional 770,544 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen Profile

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

