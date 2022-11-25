35,168 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

SRCL stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

