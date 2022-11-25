3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.48. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

