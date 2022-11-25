40,033 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $155,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,053,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

ESAB Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

ESAB stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

