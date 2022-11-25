4,123 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

