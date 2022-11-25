47,427 Shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 117.11%.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.