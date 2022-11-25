5,500 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.4 %

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

AEL stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.