63,414 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

