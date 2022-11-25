815,737 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 815,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

