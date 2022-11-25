88,400 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.72 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.52 million, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial decreased their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

