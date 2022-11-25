931,870 Shares in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 931,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

FICV opened at $9.95 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

