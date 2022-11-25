940,034 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.