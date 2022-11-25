Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $175.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.21.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.