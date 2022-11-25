Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $377.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.25. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

