Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 5,264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,790.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

