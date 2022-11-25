AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Set at $94.00 by UBS Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) received a $94.00 price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

ACM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

