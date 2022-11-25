AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,806.16 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

