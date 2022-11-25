Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.05. Afya shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $110,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

