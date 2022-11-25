Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.05. Afya shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Afya Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $110,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
