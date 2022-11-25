AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO opened at $130.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

