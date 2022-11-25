Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alleghany

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.