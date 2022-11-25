Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.60 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

