Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

