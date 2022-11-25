Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,916,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,969.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,301,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.68. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.