Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $181.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

