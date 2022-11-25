Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,865.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407,781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 22.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $381,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

