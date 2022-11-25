Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 832.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

