América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of AMX opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

